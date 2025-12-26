Bo Nix’s dog phobia revealed with Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved pet Peter at Broncos game

Bo Nix certainly doesn’t look scared of any NFL defenses, but dogs are a different story.

The 25-year-old quarterback has the Denver Broncos flying high at a league best 13-3 after another win at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. With one more win, the team will secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Nix overcame the Chiefs on Christmas. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

He certainly hasn’t been scared all year like when they trailed the New York Giants 19-0 entering the fourth quarter earlier this season.

On Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, however, Kirk Herbstreit posted a video with his beloved golden retriever Peter, who always comes with the play-by-play analyst to college and NFL games, and talked about how Nix met Peter and is terrified of dogs. : “It’s just not my thing.”

We had to make it happen with Bo Nix after last time 🤣🤣 @NFLonPrime #peter pic.twitter.com/CZBveY4IJA — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 26, 2025

Even his teammates said the QB is scared of their dogs.

He at least overcame his fear and came over to pet Peter, revealing he was attacked as a kid and never got over it.

Peter is about as least vicious as they come.

Oct. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Kirk Herbstreit gives some love to his dog, Peter, during ESPN’s College GameDay on location on the Quad at the University of Alabama before the Alabama versus Vanderbilt game. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s safe to say Bo and his wife Izzy Nix don’t have any dogs at home.

Fans were shocked to learn this about Nix.

Wait, Bo Nix is scared of dogs?? How did I not know this? pic.twitter.com/DoNFhYOqRZ — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) December 26, 2025

Nix and the Broncos finish the season at home at Mile High Stadium vs the Los Angeles Chargers where there will only be a horse for a mascot and no dogs like Peter around for Bo to be terrified of.

Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Peter look on before the game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

