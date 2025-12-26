Bo Nix’s dog phobia revealed with Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved pet Peter at Broncos game
Bo Nix certainly doesn’t look scared of any NFL defenses, but dogs are a different story.
The 25-year-old quarterback has the Denver Broncos flying high at a league best 13-3 after another win at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. With one more win, the team will secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
He certainly hasn’t been scared all year like when they trailed the New York Giants 19-0 entering the fourth quarter earlier this season.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy crushes wedding fit missing QB husband before Broncos game
On Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, however, Kirk Herbstreit posted a video with his beloved golden retriever Peter, who always comes with the play-by-play analyst to college and NFL games, and talked about how Nix met Peter and is terrified of dogs. : “It’s just not my thing.”
Even his teammates said the QB is scared of their dogs.
He at least overcame his fear and came over to pet Peter, revealing he was attacked as a kid and never got over it.
RELATED: Josh Allen has adorable moment with Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Peter before Bills game
Peter is about as least vicious as they come.
It’s safe to say Bo and his wife Izzy Nix don’t have any dogs at home.
Fans were shocked to learn this about Nix.
Nix and the Broncos finish the season at home at Mile High Stadium vs the Los Angeles Chargers where there will only be a horse for a mascot and no dogs like Peter around for Bo to be terrified of.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.