Bo Nix's wife Izzy crushes wedding fit missing QB husband before Broncos-Jaguars game

While the quarterback is preparing for a big game Sunday at home, his wife took a trip to Florida.
Matt Ryan|
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have a monster matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. His wife was missing him beforehand, though, while crushing her fit a best friend’s wedding.

The second-year quarterback Nix has the Broncos at a league best 12-2 and in control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He’s thrown for 3,256 with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Last season, Bo led the Broncos back to the playoffs as a rookie but lost in the Wild Card round.

While he’s been a huge hit with Broncos fans, so has his wife Izzy Nix. Now, pregnant with their first child after an amazing announcement, she’s a fit hit on Broncos game days  like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy with Bo on a game day. | Izzy Nix/Instagram

While she’ll be back in Broncos gear no doubt on Sunday to cheer her man on vs. the 10-4 Jaguars, Izzy posted from a wedding at the beach in Seaside, Florida.

Izzy Nix friend
Izzy Nix/Instagram

She’d also share her bridesmaid fit while missing Bo.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix (middle) | Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo and Izzy met in college

The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.

Bo and Izzy Ni
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs cheerleader Izzy Smoke, before taking on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.

Now, she’s his No. 1 cheerleader in Denver.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

