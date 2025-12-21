Bo Nix’s wife Izzy crushes wedding fit missing QB husband before Broncos-Jaguars game
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have a monster matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. His wife was missing him beforehand, though, while crushing her fit a best friend’s wedding.
The second-year quarterback Nix has the Broncos at a league best 12-2 and in control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He’s thrown for 3,256 with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Last season, Bo led the Broncos back to the playoffs as a rookie but lost in the Wild Card round.
While he’s been a huge hit with Broncos fans, so has his wife Izzy Nix. Now, pregnant with their first child after an amazing announcement, she’s a fit hit on Broncos game days like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off Auburn cheerleader fit for big Alabama game
While she’ll be back in Broncos gear no doubt on Sunday to cheer her man on vs. the 10-4 Jaguars, Izzy posted from a wedding at the beach in Seaside, Florida.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy outdone by Broncos WAG’s outrageous Halloween costume
She’d also share her bridesmaid fit while missing Bo.
Bo and Izzy met in college
The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.
They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.
Now, she’s his No. 1 cheerleader in Denver.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.