Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen mocks Kirk Herbstreit in most unbelievable way
Halloween always brings out some impressive costumes. This year’s winner was Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban.
While her 74-year-old dad may not have dressed up as the former Alabama Crimson Tide legendary coach prepares for ESPN’s College GameDay from Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, others on the show rocked their costumes.
Saban’s GameDay co-host Pat McAfee won the adorable award with his daughter McKenzie and wife Samantha.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin, wife Layla win Halloween coordinating perfect couple’s costumes
Also from the show, influencer Katie Feeney turned heads with her more adult version of Little Red Riding Hood.
But it was Saban’s daughter who has shown she knows fashion flexing a $5k purse at a game, won Halloween for college football by dressing up Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved dog, Peter. She wrote, “America’s favorite dog 🐶“ and posted her version of “Peter” even equipped with his own press pass.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter shows off Harry Potter costume beside LSU bf Whit Weeks
That’s hilarious and awesome. No doubt, Herbstreit loved it.
Herbstreit, who also is on the show as well as calls the games on TV, lost his famed golden retriever Ben near the end of 2024. He broke down on the show and had an emotional farewell message.
Now, his golden retriever Peter is by his side on the show and at games. With that costume, Kristen should roll up to the set and pose by his side on Saturday as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS