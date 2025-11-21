Josh Allen has adorable moment with Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Peter before Bills game
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills headed to the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football. With Kirk Herbstreit calling the game on Amazon Prime Video, that meant his beloved golden retriever Peter made the trip, and Allen had a chance to meet him in an adorable pregame moment.
Peter is also a star on ESPN’s College GameDay and college games that Herbstreit calls. He even went viral when Pat McAfee pointed out to a student who won $250k on a kick that he accidentally stepped in Peter’s poop.
The dog was a hit before the game meeting the Texans cheerleaders in Houston.
RELATED: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen dresses up as Kirk Herbstreit’s dog for Halloween
It was then Allen who came up to Peter and was captured during the adorable scene.
Peter was the only soft-and-cuddly thing Allen saw all night as he was constantly under pressure and being hit by the NFL’s No. 1 defense in the Texans.
As for Peter, he’ll get the VIP treatment from Herbstreit wherever he goes.
Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is a big dog lover herself. She even has a little yorkie that looks just like her.
There was no indication Steinfeld was at Thursday’s game — she might have been back home primping her perfect purse dog who will be jealous later smelling Peter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss