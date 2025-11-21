The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen has adorable moment with Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Peter before Bills game

The Buffalo quarterback made a new friend with the Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst’s beloved pet before facing the Texans.

Matt Ryan

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills headed to the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football. With Kirk Herbstreit calling the game on Amazon Prime Video, that meant his beloved golden retriever Peter made the trip, and Allen had a chance to meet him in an adorable pregame moment.

Peter is also a star on ESPN’s College GameDay and college games that Herbstreit calls. He even went viral when Pat McAfee pointed out to a student who won $250k on a kick that he accidentally stepped in Peter’s poop.

The dog was a hit before the game meeting the Texans cheerleaders in Houston.

It was then Allen who came up to Peter and was captured during the adorable scene.

Peter was the only soft-and-cuddly thing Allen saw all night as he was constantly under pressure and being hit by the NFL’s No. 1 defense in the Texans.

As for Peter, he’ll get the VIP treatment from Herbstreit wherever he goes.

Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is a big dog lover herself. She even has a little yorkie that looks just like her.

Martini and Hailee Steinfeld
teeniemartini11 via Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

There was no indication Steinfeld was at Thursday’s game — she might have been back home primping her perfect purse dog who will be jealous later smelling Peter.

Hailee Steinfeld’s dog
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

