Brandon Aiyuk shares odd post after Kyle Shanahan disses him amid 49ers drama
Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the San Francisco 49ers continues to look like it’s all but over. He just had an odd post, too, after coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments about him.
Aiyuk hasn’t played football for since October 21, 2024, when he suffered a devastating knee injury vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Shanahan last month confirmed that the franchise had voided the $27 million in guaranteed money last July that Aiyuk was set to earn in 2026 just over a year after the receiver had signed his new 4-year, $120 million deal that offseason.
Then there was this deleted post that surfaced from Aiyuk saying, “We gone!”
On Saturday, the team placed him on the reserve/squad list, officially ending his season.
We also learned Aiyuk hasn’t even been seen by the coach or the team in a month:
“We haven't seen him in forever," Shanahan said. "So that's the decision they make. It's pretty simple for me. I haven't seen him in a month. Same with our team. It hasn't been an issue with our team at all. We've kind of been plugging away and no big deal. It's just something we've been used to for awhile.”
After those comments, Aiuk posted this with his brand “The Biggest Brand”: “Onna E way V truck, even tho Issa BP I still play the rear view mirror my wrist a PP patek Philippe same price uh Richard mill.”
it certainly looks like he has the Niners in his “rear view mirror,” and so does the team.
It’s a sad end to what looked to be a promising career in the Bay Area as more drama unfolds.
