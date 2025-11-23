All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Gives Eye-Opening Comments on 49ers Drama With Brandon Aiyuk

Kyle Shanahan held a press conference today, where he made some eye-opening comments on the 49ers' situation with Brandon Aiyuk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
All signs are pointing to the San Francisco 49ers releasing former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the end of the season.

The 49ers voided the guaranteed money on Aiyuk's contract for 2026. That opens up a clear path for them to either cut or trade him. Whatever they do, Aiyuk is done with the 49ers.

Although Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe the voided guarantees indicate that Aiyuk is done with the 49ers. In fact, Shanahan gave some eye-opening comments on the 49ers' drama with Aiyuk.

Kyle Shanahan subtly points the finger

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“What happened in July to me, in my opinion, doesn't have anything to do with the future," said Shanahan. "It had to do with circumstances that, to me, were out of a coach's hand the best way I can explain it when it comes to business matters and lawyers and contracts and things like that.

"When it comes to the future of this, I would love for B.A. to be here. I would love for him to get healthy and get back to really helping us out and being a part of this team. We haven't had that in a little bit and I still hold out hope that he can get there. But, he obviously hasn't gotten there yet.”

Shanahan's comments are eye-opening because he is essentially saying that he wants Aiyuk back. He wants him back this season and for the next.

However, it is out of his hands. The decision to bring him back isn't up to him, nor was it to void Aiyuk's guarantees. Shanahan is subtly pointing the finger at the front office and ownership.

It's been widely reported that the 49ers hated the extension they gave Aiyuk over a year ago. That means it was Jed York, Paraag Marathe, and maybe even John Lynch who hated it.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The moment Aiyuk gave the 49ers probable cause to void his guarantees, they jumped at the chance. Shanahan's comments come off as a guy who had nothing to do with it, and that it would be different if it were up to him.

He was the one who stopped the 49ers from trading Aiyuk to the Steelers after all. Shanahan made the boss call to keep Aiyuk, but he doesn't have that power anymore.

It's been clear since the offseason began in February that Shanahan doesn't hold full power anymore, specifically on financials and personnel decisions tied to it.

The decision to void Aiyuk's contract is squarely on those above Shanahan. Had it been any season before this, Aiyuk likely would have remained with the 49ers.

