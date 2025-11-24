Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle in spotlight after star's alleged ugly 49ers divorce
Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t played football for the San Francisco 49ers since October 21, 2024, when he suffered a devastating knee injury. He may never wear their uniform again, either. Amidst what appears to be an ugly divorce from the team coming based on reports, his wife Rochelle is in the spotlight as well as her personal career is taking off, including working with another Niners WAG.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the franchise had voided the $27 million in guaranteed money last July that Aiyuk was set to earn in 2026 just over a year after the receiver had signed his new deal. It’s unlike anything Shanahan or we have seen.
Then there was this post from Aiyuk’s brand page:
It would be a sad end for the team after he was a key piece with quarterback Brock Purdy and Shanahan’s offense for what looked like a bright future.
Who is his wife Rochelle?
Aiyuk also just got married to Rochelle Searight in April of 2025 at a Northern California Napa winery. The couple met at Arizona State University and had dated for seven years.
Rochelle went to cosmetology school but has pursued her passion as an artist.
She even just posted this creation just four days ago:
Rochelle also recently just collaborated with 49ers WAG All-Star and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk on this piece below.
Juszczyk commented, “A true artist!! I can’t thank you enough!!!”
The 49ers drafted Aiyuk at No. 25 overall in 2020. He’s built his life in the Bay Area, but sadly it looks like he may be changing zip codes soon. That also means a move away from Juszczyk for Rochelle as well.
