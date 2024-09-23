Brittany Mahomes' greatest NFL gameday looks
Brittany Mahomes never misses with a unique fit on NFL Sunday. The former soccer player and co-owner of the Kansas City Current always supports her hubby, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ahead of his showdowns on the gridiron during the football season.
Whether it's from the Chiefs' home field at Arrowhead Stadium or traveling with Patrick and the team when they go on the road, here are some of Brittany Mahomes' greatest looks on NFL Gameday.
A Taylor Swift-esque attire for Sunday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs' latest victory was against the Atlanta Falcons on September 23, 2024, but Brittany Mahomes still stood out as the MVP. Her oversized Chiefs tee-shirt and blood-red boots were a huge hit, especially since they matched a look that Taylor Swift donned a week earlier when the Chief played the Bengals. Brittany's post of the fit has already surpassed 180,000 likes on Instagram.
Jumpsuit and boot combo for Chiefs Super Bowl Triumph
Brittany understands that to become a champion you must look like a champion. She showed out in February 2024 with a Red latex jumpsuit and a pair of white pump boots. To add to the design, she had "Mahomes" written on one leg and her hubby Patrick's jersey number "15" on the other. The Chiefs would go on to capture their third Super Bowl victory in five years.
A custom fuzzy for 2023 matchup against New England
In the colder months, Brittany still manages to accessorize to the highest degree. When the Chiefs played a game in December 2023 she sported a custom white fuzzy jacket that had "Mahomes" printed on the back. Adding to the combo, she wore thigh-high boots, a silk mini-skirt, and a very chic black sweater.
A trail blazer
Back in 2022, Brittany decided to go the blazer route, particularly one with a Chiefs red color. She paired the standout jacket with a clear purse and those familiar thigh-high boots, topping the look off with biker shorts that had "15" printed on the side.
Mustard to begin a new NFL season
The Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning 2022 season began with Brittany sporting a mustard yellow crop top with a matching skirt. That wasn't all. She combined the unique color with a cropped button-up shirt, one that was customized to feature "Mahomes" and "15" on the back.
Versace for a game in primetime
Monday Night Football is an exciting day for NFL fans, so Brittany knew she had to show out in 2022. While Brittany was pregnant at the time she wore a red Versace top with bright white cargo pants. To make her threads stand out more she carried a Chiquito yellow purse.
