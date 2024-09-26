Brittany Mahomes shares the 'best photo' she's ever taken of Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes just posted what she thinks is one of the “best” photos she’s ever taken, giving fans a sweet glimpse into her family life.
On Wednesday, September 25, Brittany shared the adorable snapshot featuring her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their son, Bronze on her Instagram Story. In the photo, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is caught napping on the couch while 21-month-old Bronze sits on his lap, staring into the camera.
Brittany captioned the image, “The best picture I have ever taken😂😍,” and tagged her husband.
The couple, who also have a 3-year-old daughter named Sterling Skye announced their third pregnancy earlier this year with a touching video from a family photoshoot, captioned, “Round three, here we come.”
Soon after, they celebrated their baby’s gender reveal, where Sterling played a giant game of Tic Tac Toe, uncovering three pink X’s that revealed they are expecting another girl, which was also shared to Brittany’s Instagram.
Patrick recently celebrated his 29th birthday earlier this month with a party thrown by his wife. In a series of photos shared by Brittany, she expressed her admiration and love for her man, stating, “Happy Birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever! We are so grateful you are ours! We Love Youuuuuu🤍.”
