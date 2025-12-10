Browns icon Bernie Kosar gives alarming setback news after liver transplant

Bernie Kosar was given a second chance at life after receiving a liver transplant.

The Cleveland Browns legend has consistently been giving updates with inspiring videos of his journey towards recovery, and today the 62 year old shared some alarming news in his latest Instagram post.

RELATED: Shedeur's mom Pilar yells at Browns coaches during Titans game in selfie posts

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar hugs Browns rookie Baker Mayfield after receiving the Pro Athlete of the Year award from the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 in Cleveland. | Phil Masturzo / Beacon Journal/Ohio.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning," Kosar wrote. "Still choosing to make today a winning day. Let’s make a real difference in the lives we touch—families, communities, all of it. One step at a time. 💪"

RELATED: Shedeur's mom Pilar's deleted rant at Browns coaches is son's big headache

If you watch the video, Kosar also says it "hasn't been a great last few days," revealing he has an E. coli infection too and that the former Miami Hurricanes national champion will be in the hospital for the rest of the week.

The top comment, from user Trent Ford, shares why it's such a scary update, telling Bernie to slow down.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was greeted with much enthusiasm especially from Wayne Pennell. | Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Bernie as a liver transplant recipient, hear me- SLOW DOWN," Ford writes. "You need to follow Drs direction to a T whilst getting back and that is 24/7 no matter what. Your very life and the life of your blessed donor, now joined to you depends on it. Get well soon."

That blessed donor, if you recall, was a diehard Browns fan, Bryce Dunlap, that died tragically way too young at only 21 years old. Kosar eventually met the donor's mother, Kim Kane, in a touching scene that must have been especially emotional for Mrs. Kane.

“This would have meant so much to him to do something,” Kane said after the transplant.

Kane then said about her son Bryce, "He just touched a lot of lives... He was a good boy. He was a good boy.”

Nov 7, 1993; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar (19) in action against the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Browns 29-14. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

So for Bernie, and now as Ford said, the life of Kosar's blessed donor Bryce, let's hope the Browns eternal fan favorite listens to the doctors' orders and gets better soon.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, left, chats with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady before a game Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash