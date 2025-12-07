Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar yells at Browns coaches during Titans game in selfie posts

UPDATE: Pilar Sanders is going to especially livid now after her son's dramatic comeback came up short when the rookie quarterback was taken off the field for the two-point conversion that could have tied the game with a failed wildcat formation trick play, losing 31-29.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and linebacker Jaylen Harrell (92) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was on the sidelines.

The #Browns just had a really ugly attempt at a 2-pt conversion and the tie.



Quinshon Judkins takes the direct snap. No Shedeur Sanders on the field. Failed play. Cleveland loses. pic.twitter.com/39CPucqJm2 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 7, 2025

Shedeur Sanders' mom wasn't going to let her estranged ex-husband steal the spotlight completely.

While Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, who was also in attendance, got all of the attention before the game hugging his polarizing rookie son, currently the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback in a battle with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans as of this posting, Shedeur's mom Pilar made it clear that she hated what head coach Kevin Stefanski and the offensive staff were doing by taking the ball out of Sanders' hands.

NFL legend Deion Sanders Sr., facing, hugs his son Shedeur Sanders before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taking to Instagram Reels selfie videos, Pilar, bundled up in a furry hooded winter coat looking stylish as always, the former Mrs. Deion Sanders ranted to the camera, "You know, this f**king wildcat, is bulls**t."

The fitness influencer then returned to the camera an hour later to prove her point after Sanders threw a touchdown pass, "Whew. See what happens when you don't do the wildcat."

She also captioned the post, "LET SHEDEUR COOK!!!!!"

For those that don't closely watch football, a wildcat formation is when the quarterback is taken out of the play, usually lining up as a wide receiver, and the running back takes the snap.

Shedeur's mom is never afraid to go after coaches and analysts that don't let her son cook, also going viral for ripping ESPN analyst and form New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan earlier this season.

She puts her money where her mouth is, though, going to almost of her son's games, even when he was the third-string quarterback. Of course the same can not be said for Deion, who said he would only attend when Shedeur was the QB1.

The proud mama will always have her son's back.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

