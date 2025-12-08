Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar's deleted rant at Browns coaches is son's big headache

Shedeur Sanders was the No. 1 most searched athlete in the United States for 2025.

Naturally, the Cleveland Browns rookie sensation quarterback's proud mother, Pilar Sanders, bragged about it in an Instagram post, along with Shedeur's older brother, Shilo, being No. 8 on the list.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier in the day, the polarizing fifth-round pick had a monster day, throwing for 350 with three touchdowns, and running it in for another score in the loss to the Tennessee Titans, joining only Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow as the only first-year QB to accomplish that feat in the Super Bowl era, and the first Browns QB to do it since 1950.

Rookie QBs with 350 Pass Yards, 3 Pass TD and a Rush TD in a game in the Super Bowl era



Joe Burrow

Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/1qWlD2ZfU8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

Pilar was beaming with pride for that one too.

Unfortunately, during the game, Coach Prime Deion Sanders' estranged ex-wife decided to rant during the game at the Browns coaches for not letting her son cook by using the wildcat formation.

In the first of two IG Reels videos selfies that the fitness influencer deleted shortly after our original story, she said, "You know, this f**king wildcat, is bulls**t." In the second, she continued after one of her son's touchdowns, "Whew. See what happens when you don't do the wildcat."

Pilar Sanders/Instagram

She also captioned the post, "LET SHEDEUR COOK!!!!!"

Funny enough, this was before the extremely controversial two-point conversion attempt at the end of the game which ended in disaster with Shedeur watching from the sidelines.

The #Browns just had a really ugly attempt at a 2-pt conversion and the tie.



Quinshon Judkins takes the direct snap. No Shedeur Sanders on the field. Failed play. Cleveland loses. pic.twitter.com/39CPucqJm2 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 7, 2025

Shedeur had a classy response when asked about it in his postgame presser.

Shedeur Sanders on not being on the field for the two-point conversion attempt: “I wish I would always have the ball in my hands but that’s not what football is.”



“I would never go against what the call was.” pic.twitter.com/sjTMVTfKor — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) December 7, 2025

Unfortunately, it's this outside noise from the Sanders family, including his famous Pro Football Hall of Fame, two-time Super Bowl champion father, that hurts Shedeur's chances to be a starting NFL quarterback long term.

Most NFL franchises don't want to deal with the constant celebrity drama

NFL legend Deion Sanders Sr., facing, hugs his son Shedeur Sanders before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sanders are must-see reality television.

Shedeur is already independently wealthy as a former NIL superstar, making millions with blue-chip companies like Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, Mercedes, and Delta airlines, amongst others.

Dec. 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If Pilar was doing this without the scrutiny of the celebrity circus that is the Sanders, we'd might never notice.

Most NFL teams don't want to deal with it. That's part of the reason Shedeur was the 144th overall selection. The Browns especially, who are still dealing with the fallout disaster of the Deshaun Watson trade and his $230 million fully guaranteed contract, are especially sensitive.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

If Shedeur can prove it on the field, none of the extracurricular drama will matter — from mom, dad, brothers, or otherwise.

It just makes it that much harder for Shedeur, even if his mom was 100% right.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hangs his head as he comes off the field after failing on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

