Bryan Harsin subtly trolls Auburn with hilarious Easter egg post
Former Auburn Tigers football coach Bryan Harsin was feeling a little petty over the weekend.
Harsin, who was fired by the Tigers in the middle of the 2022 season, was clearly keeping a close eye on the Iron Bowl between Auburn and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
When the final whistle blew, the No. 13 Crimson Tide came away with a 28-14 win.
On Monday morning, Harsin sent out a tweet and congratulated the weekend's winners. But there was more to the post than meets the eye.
Harsin provided a little Easter egg jab at Auburn, appearing to wear an Alabama "LANK" shirt which can be seen in the window reflection.
"LANK" was coined by Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and used as a motto to motivate the team to silence the doubters.
It is an acronym for "Let a naysayer know."
If you remember, Pat McAfee had a viral moment with the phrase on ESPN College GameDay.
With the win, Alabama climbed to 9-3 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 5-7.
While the Crimson Tide will not be in the SEC Championship Game, which will be a rematch between Texas and Georgia, they still have a chance to reach the College Football Playoff.
All they can do is sit back and watch the action play out, while Harsin continues to bask in the glory of Auburn's defeat.
