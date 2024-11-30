Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava hypes SMU football game in full cheerleader uni
Ava Hunt had a fun family Thanksgiving, but it’s back to college football on Saturday for the SMU Mustangs cheerleader.
Ava, who is the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress as the daughter of Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, got her run on Thursday for the annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot where she posted a selfie actually on the run.
The 19-year-old SMU sophomore and little sister to Gracie Hunt, has been on fire lately as well with her fits from her all-black look at a Chiefs game, to her sorority formal dress.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt slays running fit, crushes amazing time for Thanksgiving trot
On Saturday, Ava dropped a hype post for Saturday’s big game vs. the California Golden Bears in her full cheerleader uniform.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's black miniskirt, red fluffy coat outclasses Black Friday Chiefs game
SMU is currently 10-1 on the season and ranked 9th in for the College Football Playoffs — with the top 12 teams making it. Saturday’s game is crucial if the Mustangs want to make it.
Ava’s family also got a big win on Black Friday as the Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City. There’s no indication Ava attended that, though.
It’s all about SMU football this weekend for Ava, and she’s back with her cheerleader hype posts.
