Caitlin Clark Tried to Avoid the TNT Camera at Pacers-Knicks Game 6
Caitlin Clark was among the many celebrities at Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Clark was sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next to her Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull. When TNT showed the trio, Clark didn't immediately wave and leaned away from Hull to try and get out of the shot.
Eventually she relented and leaned back in to wave to the fans at home.
The celebrity attendees really ran the gamut on Saturday night as TNT started with Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner and then went to Mike Epps before finishing with the Fever players. Ben Stiller appears to be posting from home tonight.
This lighthearted moment between Clark and the camera is undoubtedly the highlight of the week for the Fever. They're 0-2 since Clark went down with an injury and on Friday two more of their guards got hurt.