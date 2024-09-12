Caitlin Clark’s custom purse has intricate personal flare (PHOTOS)
Caitlin Clark is sometimes criticized for wearing her heart on her sleeve. Apparently things close to her heart also are included in her WNBA pregame fits. (Clark also addressed her Taylor Swift “like.”)
After sharing a hilarious inappropriate hug with her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Kate Martin, now playing for the Las Vegas Aces, the Indiana Fever’s soon-to-be WNBA Rookie of the Year glammed up in a rocking maroon leather, long-sleeved collared minidress with matching high heels. Even though the fit was indeed fantastic, her small purse was the star of the show.
The custom one-of-a-kind purse has special meaning for Clark with intricate personal details: a hand-painted Iowa stamp, her number 22, and probably most importantly, her golden retriever Bella.
Unfortunately for Clark and the Fever, those were probably the highlights of her night as Indiana lost to Las Vegas, 86-75, with A’ja Wilson setting a single-season scoring record and probably cementing her third WNBA MVP. The Fever will have a chance for revenge on Friday.
Clark’s style the last two games has definitely been a little more dressy then her more hipster run of pregame fits lately. No matter the style choice, the Fever phenom has been finding her groove both on and off the court.
Who knows how many personal details are a part of each pregame ensemble, so it’s cool to get a small glimpse this time.
