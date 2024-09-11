Caitlin Clark hugs Iowa bff Kate Martin comically inappropriately (VIDEO)
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin have a bond that never goes away from their days as teammates for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
On Wednesday and Friday night, the two WNBA rookies will face off in Indianapolis, Indiana. With the season winding down, Clark’s Indiana Fever and Martin’s Las Vegas Aces are jockeying for playoff positioning.
Clark and Martin met up during shootaround before the game and had a hilarious moment. They shared a warm embrace, and then Clark took it a step further.
You know this isn’t the first time they’ve horsearound with each other. Beforehand, Clark talked about how “cool” it is to play against one of her “best friends.”
So far this season before Wednesday’s game, Martin’s Aces are 2-0 vs. Clark’s Fever. The Aces sit in fourth of the current playoff standing at 22-13, while the Fever are sixth at 19-17.
Clark has put together a tremendous season and is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds a game. Martin is averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in limited minutes for the two-time defending champion Aces.
This likely won’t be the last exchange between the two friends over the next few days, but it will be hard to top this comical moment.
