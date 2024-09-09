Kysre Gondrezick's jaw-dropping topless blazer fit with Jaylen Brown at NYFW (PHOTOS)
The couple that slays together stays together. Such has been the case for Kysre Gondrezick, who — alongside her rumored boyfriend Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics — has been sharing photos of her stylish fashions and fabulous vacations all summer long.
But as we approach fall, Gondrezick hasn’t wasted a second, as she’s been consistently stepping up her outfits with each post. Her latest comes from New York Fashion Week, where she and Brown were killing it in Tommy Hilfiger fits.
Gondrezick sported a beige coat, with nothing but jewelry underneath. She also had on flowing black pants and sleek shoes.
Matching her fashionable energy was Brown, who looked dapper in a black button-up shirt and lightly striped pants.
In the photos, the two maintain a Bonnie and Clyde-esque camaraderie, as they keep a solid, confident composure. But Brown also can’t help but look stunned at Gondrezick, who has been consistently turning heads during NYFW.
Over the weekend, Gondrezick came through with several looks, including a powerful business fit by Yves Saint Laurent, and a cheeky pink fit by Area.
Gondrezick is currently a WNBA free agent, and she’s taken her fits from the tunnel to the runway. While a return to the WNBA might be up in the air for Gondrezick, she won’t be taking a hiatus from the fashion game anytime soon.
