Angel Reese shares thumbs-up photo post surgery
They say the comeback is greater than the setback. Angel Reese is ready to prove that.
The Chicago Sky All-Star suffered a wrist injury on Friday that will keep her out the rest of the season, and she explained why surgery was necessary.
She’s still rocking her fits for games, supporting her team (while sharing an emotional hug with ex-college coach Kim Mulkey), and speaking her mind like to those with fake injury claims.
There’s definitely nothing fake about her surgery. On Tuesday night, Reese shared a post-operation photo in which the star rookie looked to be in good spirits.
The Sky do have a home game tonight against the Washington Mystics, and it remains to be seen if Reese will be there. Maybe she will get some signatures on that cast. The WNBA should keep her mic’d up the rest of the season because she was pure comedy before her injury.
Reese finished her season averaging 13.6 points per game, and an incredible 13.1 rebounds. She and Caitlin Clark are the consensus front-runners for Rookie of the Year. And no one rocked a fit pregame like Reese.
Here’s to a speedy recovery and a successful offseason for Reese.
