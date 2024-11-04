Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever stars welcome Stephanie White in epic photo

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull welcomed new head coach Stephanie White in an epic photo.

Indiana Fever guards Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark arrive at Wintrust Arena before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky.
Indiana Fever guards Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark arrive at Wintrust Arena before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever are ready to make even bigger waves in 2025.

After going from back-to-back No. 1 overall picks to reaching the postseason thanks to WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, the team fired head coach Christie Sides.

The team immediately replaced her by hiring former Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White,

who spent five years as a player for the Fever and spent six years as an assistant or head coach with the franchise. White was an assistant on the Fever's 2012 WNBA championship team.

After spending time at Vanderbilt and then the Sun, where she was named the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023, she returns to Indiana with her eyes set on leading the team back to glory. And the team's current stars couldn't be happier.

White was officially introduced as the new head coach on Monday, November 4, with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull in attendance.

Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever/Instagram

After the presser, the players and their coach posed for an epic photo.

The future is bright in Indiana, and having a head coach that the players immediately rally around is a great sign for what the franchise can accomplish moving forward.

