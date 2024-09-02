WATCH: Caitlin Clark left speechless by troll reporter Scoops Callahan
Caitlin Clark had another superstar performance as the Indiana Fever continued rising following the WNBA Olympic break. The Fever (17-16) are now over .500 for the first time since 2016 and are riding a four-game winning streak following Sunday's big win over the Dallas Wings.
Clark scored 28 points and added 12 assists and four rebounds. During the game, Clark passed Tamika Catchings for most points in a season by a rookie in franchise history.
Kelsey Mitchell, meanwhile, led the team in scoring with a season-high 36 points.
VIDEO: Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull giggle over NSFW innuendo at press conference
Following the big win, Clark and Mitchell met with the media for what turned out to be an eventful press conference.
At one point, Clark was left speechless when Scoops Callahan, who goes around asking questions like a basketball reporter from the 1920s as a bit, spewed a bunch of jibberish.
He asked, “Caitlin, Caitlin, after giving the Razzmatazz to those Windy City skyscrapers Friday night, what was the biggest wingding game you expected to find today in the shindig against these dynamos from Big D?"
MORE: Caitlin Clark hilariously trolls former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall
Clark looked dumbfounded, and a Fever rep immediately responded with, "Next question please."
Callahan has made it his gimmick to ask nonsensical questions to fish for a reaction.
He previously attempted to catch LeBron James off guard.
Clark will be more prepared the next time she comes across the notorious troll in the media room.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years
You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin
Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing