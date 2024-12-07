Sophie Cunningham flexes toned legs in Daisy Dukes and cowgirl boots
Sophie Cunningham slowly emerged as one of the WNBA's best-dressed players last season, but the Phoenix Mercury came on strong down the final stretch.
She's been riding the wave since the end of season and kept the top-tier fits coming.
This week, she kept things country by channeling her inner-Cowgirl and pulling up to the Las Vegas Convention Center to enjoy Cowboy Christmas, an event thrown by the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The convention center floor is full of over 350 exhibitors from across the country and is the ultimate fan experience.
Sophie was looking her best in some Daisy Dukes with a sheer black top, black leather jacket, cowgirl boots, a cowgirl hat, and a Burberry bag.
Sophie was enjoying the show and even posted up with the "world's best bull riders" in history, Stetson Dell Wright and JB Mauney.
For those wondering: Yes, the WNBA player is taller than the bull riders.
Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.
Sophie is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This past season, she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Mercury.
