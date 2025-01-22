Caitlin Clark trolls former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi over glam photos
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is enjoying her time off of the court after a vigorous schedule in 2024 that saw her lead the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team to a second consecutive national championship game appearance before her Rookie of the Year campaign with the Indiana Fever.
Since the season ended, Clark has returned to Iowa City to be honored for her successful run with the Hawkeyes, while also reuniting with former teammates Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi.
Clark, despite her superstar status, stays out of the spotlight when she's away from the court -- outside of an NFL Playoff appearance alongside Taylor Swift -- but she stays in her besties' social media comments section always looking to crack a joke.
MORE: Gabbie Marshall, bestie Jada Gyamfi reunite for adorable on-field pic
We've seen Clark troll Gabbie Marshall's morning run video on TikTok, and now she's getting her licks in with Jada.
Gyamfi, who is in Seattle with the Hawkeyes for Wednesday's game against the Washington Huskies, shared some candid photos from the visit with a captain that's a nod to the hit show Grey's Anatomy, which was based in Seattle.
MORE: Caitlin Clark left speechless by troll reporter Scoops Callahan
MORE: Iowa's Jada Gyamfi swoons over Kate Martin's WNBA Valkyries move
"RIP Derek Shepard, you would’ve loved me," she wrote. Derek Shepherd, who was nicknamed Dr. McDreamy, was the fan-favorite character portrayed by Patrick Dempsey, and the love interest of main character Meredith Grey.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, Nikola Jokic's wife are 'moots,' send WNBA fans into frenzy
Clark couldn't help herself and jumped into the comments section to troll Jada, writing,"More ball , less photoshoots and Ferris wheel rides." Jada quipped back, "you’re literally so annoying."
Everyone has the "annoying big sister" who will jokingly keep you in check, and Clark is always happy to play that role. And we can expect more content from Clark and her Hawkeyes besties when she returns to Iowa City in February for her jersey retirement.
Jada and the Hawkeyes will get back to balling on Wednesday night when they take on the Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message