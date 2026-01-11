Caleb Williams has ice-cold reply to Lil Wayne’s painted nails rant after Bears win

The Chicago Bears pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Green Bay Packers on January 11, outscoring them 25-6 in the fourth quarter to win the game 31-27.

Star quarterback Caleb Williams overcame a tough start to the playoff contest and finished with 361 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on 24 of 48 attempts.

Given the bitter, long-standing rivalry between Chicago and Green Bay, it's no surprise that emotions are running high in the wake of this game.

And Williams has done plenty to anger Packers fans even further, including putting on a cheese grater hat and grating actual cheese during his appearance on the NFL on Amazon Prime postgame show, which has gone viral on social media.

Da Bears are really ENJOYING this win 🧀 pic.twitter.com/aRTtIwb9kb — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 11, 2026

Few Packers fans are more famous than rapper Lil Wayne. During a 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said, "I'm a huge Green Bay Packers fan, since forever and a day... I love them."

Caleb Williams claps back at Lil Wayne shade after Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers

Lil Wayne was not happy about the outcome of Saturday's game. And he made it personal against Caleb Williams, with a heated X post that originally wrote, “We just loss a playoff game to a n**** w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!!We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that.”

It didn't take Williams long to respond, as his ice-cold reply on X simply read, ❄️🦸🏽‍♂️. #DABEARS".

What's for sure is that Williams and his fan base got the last laugh against Lil Wayne and the Packers. And Lil Wayne will likely stay salty for the rest of this NFL offseason.

