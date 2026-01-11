Caleb Williams’ rumored gf Ashaley touts her 'man' at Bears big win flexing furry fit

The Chicago Bears and their star quarterback Caleb Williams just pulled off one of the most thrilling comeback playoff victories in recent memory against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago was trailing to their divisional rivals 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter before mounting the former USC Trojans star led a comeback, outscoring Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth quarter to win the game 31-27.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and wide receiver DJ Moore (2) react after hooking up on the eventually game winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers playoff game

Given that Williams has quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's biggest stars, his personal life has become a common topic of conversation.

The prevailing rumor right now is that Williams is dating 28-year-old model Ashaley (Ash) Kaashh, as there have been several suggestions that these two could now be a couple, although neither has confirmed it directly.

RELATED: Bears QB Caleb Williams causes stir with Instagram model dating speculation

Ashaley kept it coy when a fan wrote, “Anyone having people over to watch the @ash.kaashh Bowl tonight??? 🧀🐻” on their Instagram story before Saturday's Bears vs. Packers game.

“Lmfaoooooooo 😂😂😂😂😂,” was her response, not giving any obvious hints.

RELATED: Caleb Williams rumored gf Ashaley plays coy on dating in Bears vs. Packers post

Ashaley Kaash's November 14, 2025 Instagram post. | Instagram/@ash.kaashh

Caleb Williams’ rumored girlfriend Ashaley sends bold message after Bears’ big win

Ashaley was indeed at Soldier Field for Saturday's big game. And she wasted no time flexing what appeared to be a giant fur coat after the comeback victory.

She posted several Instagram story videos of her seemingly walking out of Soldier Field. The song, BLOUSIN by Rob 49, was playing on the video, and the lyrics, "Biggest in this -, man," could be heard.

Ashaley Kaash's January 10 Instagram story. | Instagram/@ash.kaash

Perhaps Kaash is Williams' good luck charm, because both he and the Bears have been playing great ever since the dating rumors between them started.

Williams' Bears squad will now be facing the winner of the January 11 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

The Instagram story post of Caleb Williams' (rumored) girlfriend, Ashaley Kaash, after the #GBvsCHI game pic.twitter.com/c6WcizCj0N — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) January 11, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party