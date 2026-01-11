Caleb Williams’ rumored gf Ashaley touts her 'man' at Bears big win flexing furry fit
The Chicago Bears and their star quarterback Caleb Williams just pulled off one of the most thrilling comeback playoff victories in recent memory against the Green Bay Packers.
Chicago was trailing to their divisional rivals 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter before mounting the former USC Trojans star led a comeback, outscoring Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth quarter to win the game 31-27.
RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers playoff game
Given that Williams has quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's biggest stars, his personal life has become a common topic of conversation.
The prevailing rumor right now is that Williams is dating 28-year-old model Ashaley (Ash) Kaashh, as there have been several suggestions that these two could now be a couple, although neither has confirmed it directly.
RELATED: Bears QB Caleb Williams causes stir with Instagram model dating speculation
Ashaley kept it coy when a fan wrote, “Anyone having people over to watch the @ash.kaashh Bowl tonight??? 🧀🐻” on their Instagram story before Saturday's Bears vs. Packers game.
“Lmfaoooooooo 😂😂😂😂😂,” was her response, not giving any obvious hints.
RELATED: Caleb Williams rumored gf Ashaley plays coy on dating in Bears vs. Packers post
Caleb Williams’ rumored girlfriend Ashaley sends bold message after Bears’ big win
Ashaley was indeed at Soldier Field for Saturday's big game. And she wasted no time flexing what appeared to be a giant fur coat after the comeback victory.
She posted several Instagram story videos of her seemingly walking out of Soldier Field. The song, BLOUSIN by Rob 49, was playing on the video, and the lyrics, "Biggest in this -, man," could be heard.
Perhaps Kaash is Williams' good luck charm, because both he and the Bears have been playing great ever since the dating rumors between them started.
Williams' Bears squad will now be facing the winner of the January 11 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.