Cam Skattebo shows off injured ankle in encouraging update for Giants fans
Cam Skattebo isn’t able to play right now, but while he’s recovering at home he’s interacting with fans. He showed off his injured ankle and how his recovery is going on a live stream in an update that should be encouraging to New York Giants fans.
The rookie running back out of the Arizona State Sun Devils suffered a gruesome broken and dislocated ankle at the end of October in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he caught a pass and his ankle got caught underneath him when the defender tackled him from behind.
RELATED: Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe posts first reaction since Giants RB’s devastating injury
Since then, Skattebo has been home with girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez and was seen putting decorations on a Christmas tree already. He even talked about dominating tacos with fans and how he attacks the Mexican food like defenders.
Now, he showed off his injured ankle and just how much movement he can do on it just a few weeks after surgery.
RELATED: Russell Wilson strangely pumps himself up being Giants’ backup vs. Packers
That’s incredible after how bad it looked.
It’s an injury that will keep him out for the season, though, but that’s encouraging for Giants fans that he’ll make a full recovery and be back to doing this on the field again next season:
For now, he can enjoy the holidays streaming and spending time with his college sweetheart from his Sacramento State days in Rodriguez while watching his team play this Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss