Cam Skattebo shows off injured ankle in encouraging update for Giants fans

The New York running back live streams a health update for fans while he recovers.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo isn’t able to play right now, but while he’s recovering at home he’s interacting with fans. He showed off his injured ankle and how his recovery is going on a live stream in an update that should be encouraging to New York Giants fans.

The rookie running back out of the Arizona State Sun Devils suffered a gruesome broken and dislocated ankle at the end of October in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he caught a pass and his ankle got caught underneath him when the defender tackled him from behind.

Cam Skatteb
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is carted off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Since then, Skattebo has been home with girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez and was seen putting decorations on a Christmas tree already. He even talked about dominating tacos with fans and how he attacks the Mexican food like defenders.

Now, he showed off his injured ankle and just how much movement he can do on it just a few weeks after surgery.

That’s incredible after how bad it looked.

It’s an injury that will keep him out for the season, though, but that’s encouraging for Giants fans that he’ll make a full recovery and be back to doing this on the field again next season:

For now, he can enjoy the holidays streaming and spending time with his college sweetheart from his Sacramento State days in Rodriguez while watching his team play this Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers.

