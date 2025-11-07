The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe shares Giants star in cast owning Christmas tree duty

The New York Giants rookie sensation is full of holiday cheer despite being out for the remainder of the season.

Matthew Graham

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) screams after winning a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) screams after winning a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

We gave Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder a hard time for already having her Christmas decorations up too soon flexing her Monday Night Football fit.

The Cavinder Twins influencer was certainly not alone, as Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry was flaunting holiday cheer at her Ole Miss house, and now add the Dallas Cowboys tight end's NFC East rival Cam Skattebo, the New York Giants running back rookie sensation, who was sold out by his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez, sharing the happy couple putting up their Christmas trees. Yes, that's Christmas trees plural, in the same room no less.

RELATED: Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe stuns in sparkly Giants fit for Eagles TNF game

Cam Skattebo
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And to be fair, Skattebo was not really sold out since he reposted it.

After a devastating ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles that ended his season, the former First-team All-American and Giants fourth-round pick still owned the manly duty of decorating the top of the Christmas tree. Our only question is, where is the star?

Rodriguez, his college sweetheart from Arizona State, captioned the Instagram Stories post, "too soon?" with a Christmas tree emoji.

RELATED: Giants star QB Jaxson Dart spotted with Instagram model sparking dating rumors

Cam Skattebo, Chloe Rodriguez
Cam Skattebo won't let a cast stop him from decorating a Christmas tree. / Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

We have to accept that fact that the answer, much to the chagrin of us Thanksgiving purists, is no. As soon as Halloween ends, it seems like it's now fair game to put up Christmas decorations.

Heck, this author has lost the battle in his own home, where my wife and two young boys are adding Christmas cheer on a daily basis. We still have no tree yet, but that's only because she still believes in getting a real one.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

Cam Skattebo
Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is carted off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In all seriousness, it's great to see Skattebo in good spirits, and luckily it wasn't as bad as it looked in real time, with the 23 year old likely out four to six months, which should put him back on the field in time for the Giants' offseason activities.

Rodriguez has also kept a lower profile on social media ever since his injury, only posting a single blue heart emoji when Skattebo made his heartwarming update to fans, with her last IG post about a month ago.

Even after his season-ending injury, it's still, as Rodriguez wrote in her last caption, "so far so good <3."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships