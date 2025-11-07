Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe shares Giants star in cast owning Christmas tree duty
We gave Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder a hard time for already having her Christmas decorations up too soon flexing her Monday Night Football fit.
The Cavinder Twins influencer was certainly not alone, as Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry was flaunting holiday cheer at her Ole Miss house, and now add the Dallas Cowboys tight end's NFC East rival Cam Skattebo, the New York Giants running back rookie sensation, who was sold out by his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez, sharing the happy couple putting up their Christmas trees. Yes, that's Christmas trees plural, in the same room no less.
And to be fair, Skattebo was not really sold out since he reposted it.
After a devastating ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles that ended his season, the former First-team All-American and Giants fourth-round pick still owned the manly duty of decorating the top of the Christmas tree. Our only question is, where is the star?
Rodriguez, his college sweetheart from Arizona State, captioned the Instagram Stories post, "too soon?" with a Christmas tree emoji.
We have to accept that fact that the answer, much to the chagrin of us Thanksgiving purists, is no. As soon as Halloween ends, it seems like it's now fair game to put up Christmas decorations.
Heck, this author has lost the battle in his own home, where my wife and two young boys are adding Christmas cheer on a daily basis. We still have no tree yet, but that's only because she still believes in getting a real one.
In all seriousness, it's great to see Skattebo in good spirits, and luckily it wasn't as bad as it looked in real time, with the 23 year old likely out four to six months, which should put him back on the field in time for the Giants' offseason activities.
Rodriguez has also kept a lower profile on social media ever since his injury, only posting a single blue heart emoji when Skattebo made his heartwarming update to fans, with her last IG post about a month ago.
Even after his season-ending injury, it's still, as Rodriguez wrote in her last caption, "so far so good <3."
