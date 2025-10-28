The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe posts first reaction since Giants RB’s devastating injury

The rookie running back just had surgery to repair his dislocated ankle which ended his season.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cam Skattebo was having a tremendous rookie season for the New York Giants when he was tackled from behind and his ankle bent in way it never should and it was all over like that. He posted a positive update for fans and his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez reacted.

The 23-year-old running back out of the Arizona State Sun Devils had 410 yards rushing with five touchdowns, and 201 receiving with two more scores including one vs. the Philadelphia Eagles before the heartbreaking scene unfolded.

Skattebo was feeling himself this season, too, becoming a fan favorite and having moments like when he took off his shirt on Thursday Night Football with Amazon Prime NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick that even had backup quarterback Russell Wilson loving it.

He also just got some nice Grillz the week he got hurt.

He’s definitely one of a kind. No doubt, he’ll recover from the dislocated ankle and be ready to run through and over defenses next season. Skattebo left fans a heartfelt and encouraging message following his surgery:

Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way❤️ thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me. This is just the beginning of my journey and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me, stick the course and it will all work itself out, BRB 🤙#LFG

That’s when his girlfriend reacted and posted for the first since her boyfriend got hurt. She had no words, just a 💙.

Chloe has been at Cam’s games this season and his been a fit hit. She’ll now be his No. 1 fan cheering him on during his recovery.

