Cardi B is Stefon Diggs' sweet PDA girlfriend at Patriots star's kids football camp
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are still going strong, proudly showing their love for each other by kissing on the field at the Diggs Day youth football camp at the University of Maryland.
The "WAP" artist was on hand to support the Patriots wide receiver at the annual event, during which Diggs and the University of Maryland coaches (the NFL star's alma mater) spend the day coaching young campers through a series of skills training, lectures and more.
On Saturday, June 7, as Diggs prepared the next generation of football stars, he found some time to smooch Cardi B, just one week after hard-launching their relationship on Instagram.
RELATED: Cardi B reveals surprising detail in new Stefon Diggs romance slamming ex Offset
Cardi herself posted footage from Diggs Day on her Instagram Stories at the time, and fans and followers wasted no time in making edits of their own.
One professionally shot clip features the couple kissing, talking intimately, and simply laughing and walking arm-in-arm with each other. Diggs was dressed in athletic wear, Cardi went with a casual-but-stylish fit herself, donning a gray sweatsuit that featured a corset-like zip-up.
RELATED: NFL star Stefon Diggs has 2-word love note for Cardi B after viral yacht fiasco
The pair's sweet day on the field comes amid some drama for the couple; last week, Diggs found himself in hot water online after photos surfaced of him and Cardi partying on a yacht, with pink powder nearby.
Their relationship also comes amid the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's messy divorce from estranged husband Offset, with whom she shares three young children.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities