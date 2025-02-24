The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Celtics star Jaylen Brown hilariously fails to name popular music artists

Jaylen Brown can do a lot of incredible things on the basketball court, but the Boston Celtics star needs to brush up on his pop culture knowledge.

Josh Sanchez

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Knicks.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Knicks. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is many things. He's an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, and four-time NBA All-Star. He is not, however, a pop culture aficionado.

During Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Knicks, the Celtics played a hilarious video on the jumbotron to fill time during a break in the action.

In the video, Brown was shown photos of recording music artists with large followings, and he was asked to name them. While Brown hit on a few answers, he was completely lost when it came to country music stars and new artists like Sabrina Carpenter.

MORE: NBA star Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick soak up summer in Dubai

Noa Dalzell of SB Nation shared video of the moment from TD Garden.

Can you blame him?

MORE: Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown unrecognizable without beard

Jaylen shouldn't feel too bad, either. Later in the night, Brown's teammate Payton Pritchard was faced with the same task, and he failed just as bad.

It's easy to get the legends like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Prince correct. Paul McCartney is another man who should be automatic. But Sabrina Carpenter and whoever Action Bronson's doppelganger was? Good luck with that.

On a positive note, Brown and the Celtics secured a 118-105 win over the Knicks led by Jayson Tatum's near triple-double and Brown's 24 point, 8 rebound, and 2 assist performance.

Up next for Boston is a trip north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, February 25.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News