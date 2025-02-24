Celtics star Jaylen Brown hilariously fails to name popular music artists
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is many things. He's an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, and four-time NBA All-Star. He is not, however, a pop culture aficionado.
During Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Knicks, the Celtics played a hilarious video on the jumbotron to fill time during a break in the action.
In the video, Brown was shown photos of recording music artists with large followings, and he was asked to name them. While Brown hit on a few answers, he was completely lost when it came to country music stars and new artists like Sabrina Carpenter.
Noa Dalzell of SB Nation shared video of the moment from TD Garden.
Can you blame him?
Jaylen shouldn't feel too bad, either. Later in the night, Brown's teammate Payton Pritchard was faced with the same task, and he failed just as bad.
It's easy to get the legends like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Prince correct. Paul McCartney is another man who should be automatic. But Sabrina Carpenter and whoever Action Bronson's doppelganger was? Good luck with that.
On a positive note, Brown and the Celtics secured a 118-105 win over the Knicks led by Jayson Tatum's near triple-double and Brown's 24 point, 8 rebound, and 2 assist performance.
Up next for Boston is a trip north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, February 25.
