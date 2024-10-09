The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sabrina Carpenter posts heartfelt Philly note with perfect homer concert fit

The mega pop star delighted the Philadelphia crowd in her homecoming Short n’ Sweet Tour show wearing a local sports team kit with Carpenter flare.

Matthew Graham

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. / IMAGO / MediaPunch
Fun fact. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are from the Philadelphia suburbs originally. So maybe it’s all of that Philly sports angst that creates world famous pop icons.

Carpenter credits Swift for catapulting her singing career into the sold-out arenas level of stardom, especially after opening for the Eras Tour last year. Now the former Disney star is a household name in her own right, and the “Espresso” singer had a triumphant homecoming for her Short n’ Sweet Tour stop in the City of Brotherly Love at the Wells Fargo Center.

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies are now on the brink of elimination in the MLB playoffs after a 7-2 loss to the New York Mets, concertgoers still cheered with delight when the 25-year-old Quakertown native rocked a sparkly oversized Phillies jersey with shimmering, disco ball silver knee-high boots with cut out hearts on the sides.

She captioned her Instagram Stories post, “hometown show!!! I can’t believe I played the arena that i grew up going to… I love you forever Philly” with kissing lips and heart emojis.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter's heartfelt caption to the hometown Philly crowd / Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

And since it was Philly, the former “Girl Meets World” star reposted a young girl in the crowd singing along during the concert while deciding to flip off the camera. Carpenter though it was hilarious, writing, “crying… need 2 meet.”

Sabrina Carpenter concertgoer in Philadelphia
Little girl adds a little flare of her own at Sabrina Carpenter concert / Danielle Russo/Instagram

If the Phillies lose tomorrow, there will be many folks in Philadelphia crying and greeting each other with middle fingers for very different reasons.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

