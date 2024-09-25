Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown unrecognizable without beard
Jaylen Brown has dramatically changed his appearance since winning NBA Finals MVP for the Boston Celtics.
First, he worked on his body with some crazy underwater workouts and pool dunks. Now, Aquaman Brown shaved his signature thick beard.
The 27-year-old shooting guard looks much younger now. One fan compared him to looking like Kawhi Leonard’s twin.
Here’s a side view of the new look:
Here’s a video of Brown at a press conference:
Celtics fans were caught off-guard by Brown’s new appearance.
Don’t worry Celtics fans, Brown addressed the lack of facial hair and all the calls he’s receiving about it and says, “it will be back.”
Does girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick not like it?
In the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists and played lockdown defense. He was voted over teammate Jayson Tatum for the award.
Brown and Boston will look to raise banner No. 19 this season, which starts with ring night on October 22 vs. the New York Knicks.
It’s remains to be seen what look Brown will go with for opening tip.
