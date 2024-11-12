Charissa Thompson calls out NFL analyst colleague for phone pet peeve
Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host and Fox Sports analyst Charissa Thompson isn't afraid to name names on "Calm Down," a podcast she co-hosts with fellow sports broadcaster, Erin Andrews.
While the 42-year-old regularly gushes about how much she loves her Thursday Night Football job, she most recently covered the Baltimore Ravens' thrilling 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, she also loves her fellow hosts, former NFL players Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman.
However, one co-host in particular co-host has a habit that drives her nuts. On the latest episode of "Calm Down," Thompson called out Whitworth and even tagged him so the former Super Bowl champ would hear her out.
RELATED: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude
Thompson revealed that Whitworth, 42, has the "Do Not Disturb" feature on his phone all day. "All day? I can't disturb you?" she laments. "You're busy all day?'
"It's like a false busy. Because then he'll write back right away and I'm like well, what's the point of having the 'do not disturb' on?
"I just feel like people, and not just him, I'm seeing a lot more frequency with the 'do not disturb' in the middle of the day," Thompson continued. "Unless, you're taking care of the baby or can't be bothered, I need people to be available in the middle of the day.
"If it's 3 a.m., I get it. You don't want to be bothered. But it's noon. Relax. You're getting really cocky with the 'do not disturb.'"
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy