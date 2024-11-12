Erin Andrews jokes Charissa Thompson will ‘get murdered’ for this reason
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson discuss a bit of everything on their Calm Down podcast.
It’s usually the 46-year-old Fox Sports NFL reporter Andrews who has no filter on the show. She’s discussed everything from her butt being on fire because of her fit on the sidelines, to worrying about how old Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes would think she is with her melting makeup, to trying to find a “hot” Bills fan from a hotel in Seattle all for her stylist friend.
In the latest episode, Andrews talks about her “haunting 6:15 flight” because the driving service picks her up at 4:30 a.m. and she’s super worried how tired the driver is at that point. Andrews goes on that she’s afraid to close her eyes because she feels she needs to keep awake to talk to the driver so he’s alert. That left the 42-year-old Thompson baffled: “You think about that?” Thompson tells Andrews she does go to sleep on those drives, which led to a hilarious exchange between the two.
“Well, then you are going to get murdered” Andrews tells her, with Thompson responding, “Fine. Well at least I’m going to be well-rested and I’m going to look great at my funeral.”
Pure comedy by Andrews and Thompson as always.
