Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife turns 'thief' at holiday party with his bad influence
Dan Campbell is the Grinch who stole a wine glass.
The Detroit Lions head coach is a genius motivator with his weekly viral locker room speeches. Campbell, 48, apparently too is a devious instigator that convinces his wife to leave Christmas parties early, with the wine glass from the fiesta still on her person.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt dazzles in surprising color for Chiefs Christmas party-prep selfie
Holly Campbell shared the incriminating evidence on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "When your husband drags you out of the Christmas party at 8:30 pm and makes you a thief (correcting her misspelling). I'll return it."
Fresh off selling out her husband for his purse dog Thelma on victory Monday coffee runs, that has now become a rallying cry for Lions fans, and now this. It's straight out of a sitcom, and each of these little shared anecdotes make Dan Campbell even more likeable.
It's unclear as of this writing what Christmas party the Campbells attended, but he presumably had to leave early to prepare for the Buffalo Bills in a huge game this NFL Sunday at Ford Field, with the 12-1 Lions still looking to secure the No. 1 seed with the Philadelphia Eagles only a game behind in the loss column (although Detroit also holds the tiebreaker).
RELATED: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld flexes iced ring in epic 'twenty eight' fit
Needless to say that the Detroit police department will not be looking to apprehend the thiefs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit