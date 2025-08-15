Chiefs have secret underground lair Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce never knew existed
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked its superstars by revealing they have a secret underground lair full of the team’s history. It’s a really a must-see-to-believe video as it looks like something straight out of a movie.
The team was founded in 1960 as the Dallas Texans as one of the original eight teams of the American Football League. They relocated to Kansas City and became the Chiefs in 1963.
Under the Patrick Mahomes era at quarterback, they have won three Super Bowls and almost were the first team to three-peat last season but lost in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With all his star power, even 8-year veteran Mahomes and his Pro Bowl teammates Travis Kelce and Chris Jones were unaware the team had this secret underground cave full of history. With the team featured on the new ESPN+ and Disney+ show “The Kingdom”, more is being revealed.
Mahomes, Kelce, Jones and head coach Andy Reid were shown in this special place 150 feet below ground by team owner Clark Hunt and they were blown away. Mahomes called it something out of “a James Bond super villain movie,” while Kelce said “Indiana Jones”. Make sure to scroll through to watch it.
There’s some awesome history in there, too, like Hank Stram’s practice shorts.
That really is super cool. What secrets do other team’s have?
