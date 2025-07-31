Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes unveil first look at 1587 Prime luxury steakhouse
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes may be deep into training season, but the superstar duo has their hands full. The respective Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback have unveiled the first look at their latest venture — a luxury steakhouse.
On Tuesday, July 29, their new restaurant 1587 Prime shared a video titled “The First Taste” to their Instagram account. In the video, Kelce and Mahomes show off and sample some menu items.
One of the items was the truffle butter, for which Mahomes was completely smitten. “I could tell from the first bite, I was like, ‘yeah,’” said Mahomes in the video.
But Kelce encourages Mahomes to try some of the other butters. The “Happy Gilmore 2” actor samples a different variation of butter and tells Mahomes “You need some of that, dog.”
1587 Prime is set to open later this summer inside the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City. The restaurant arrives by way of a partnership with Miami-based hospitality group Noble 33. Details about 1587 Prime have been kept mum, but a statement on the restaurant’s website indicates that guests can expect “curated menus rooted in quality and intention,” as well as “a tailored experience, from custom wine selections to personalized service.”
Additionally, the restaurant will contain two floors and span across 10,000 square feet, housing several private dining rooms, a cutting-edge chef’s kitchen, and a meat display.
At the time of writing, an opening date for 1587 Prime has not been announced.
