The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes unveil first look at 1587 Prime luxury steakhouse

Their steakhouse is set to open later this summer inside the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City.

Alex Gonzalez

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes may be deep into training season, but the superstar duo has their hands full. The respective Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback have unveiled the first look at their latest venture — a luxury steakhouse.

Travis Kelce 2025
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jason Kelce shares heartfelt 'Happy Gilmore 2' message to dad Ed and Travis

On Tuesday, July 29, their new restaurant 1587 Prime shared a video titled “The First Taste” to their Instagram account. In the video, Kelce and Mahomes show off and sample some menu items. 

One of the items was the truffle butter, for which Mahomes was completely smitten. “I could tell from the first bite, I was like, ‘yeah,’” said Mahomes in the video. 

But Kelce encourages Mahomes to try some of the other butters. The “Happy Gilmore 2” actor samples a different variation of butter and tells Mahomes “You need some of that, dog.”

1587 Prime is set to open later this summer inside the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City. The restaurant arrives by way of a partnership with Miami-based hospitality group Noble 33. Details about 1587 Prime have been kept mum, but a statement on the restaurant’s website indicates that guests can expect “curated menus rooted in quality and intention,” as well as “a tailored experience, from custom wine selections to personalized service.”

Additionally, the restaurant will contain two floors and span across 10,000 square feet, housing several private dining rooms, a cutting-edge chef’s kitchen, and a meat display.

RELATED: Offseason photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveals more into their relationship

At the time of writing, an opening date for 1587 Prime has not been announced.

Patrick Mahomes 2025
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published |Modified
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Business