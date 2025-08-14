Brittany Mahomes shares perfect four words to Taylor Swift’s new album
Taylor Swift dropped some major album news on Wednesday and fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes was loving it.
Swift is of course dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and was seen hanging with him during the offseason in some behind-the-scenes photos he shared including her going Bond girl in one, and also singing along with George Kittle to her song “Love Story” at Tight End University.
On the latest episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Swift joined the boys and revealed the release date and cover art for her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”.
She also dropped more of the art on her social media.
While Travis already has a favorite song and teased a “fun and upbeat” Taylor for her album, the wife of Patrick Mahomes reacted to the the final showgirl pose in the photos above with her enthusiastic four-word response.
“This is SO GOOD 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Brittany also loved Swift’s post. Brittany had three-emotional words back at the end of May for Swift as well when she bought back the rights to all her original songs.
Soon the two Chiefs WAGs can celebrate in person watching their men play at Chiefs games.
