Chloe Kim gets emotional revealing injury that threatens her Winter Olympics 2026

There's a lot of excitement to see what two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim can do for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, which begins on February 6.

While Kim (who is also Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett's girlfriend) is expected to win more medals for Team USA, per participation next month is now up in the air.

Feb 10, 2022; Zhangjiakou, CHINA; Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal during the medals ceremony for Women s Snowboard Halfpipe the at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Chloe Kim reveals shoulder injury suffered during Olympics training

Kim made a January 8 Instagram post revealing an injury she is now dealing with before the Milano Cortina Olympics begins.

Chloe Kim | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Uhh, what's up? I hate that I have to make to make this video, but I just felt that it was necessary. So, here we go," Kim said to start the video.

"I've been here for a couple [of] days. I'm currently in Switzerland, and on my second day of training, I took the silliest fall. Insert it here," Kim continued before showing a video of her slipping and falling on her face while doing up a snowboard halfpipe.

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"And that ultimately resulted in me dislocating my shoulder. Which is so fun! Trying to stay really optimistic. I don't think I have much clarity right now, because I haven't gotten an MRI yet, but that's scheduled for tomorrow. So, anyways, I should have a better idea of what's going on tomorrow," she continued.

"Positive things is, I have range [in my shoulder]. I am not in that much pain. Obviously, I just don't want it to keep popping out, which has happened. So yeah, just trying to stay really optimistic, but I feel really good about where my snowboarding is at right now, so I know the minute I get cleared, I'll be good to go, I should be fine."

Feb 10, 2022; Zhangjiakou, China; Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women s Snowboarding Halfpipe Final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

"I'm just hoping that that doesn't take too long. But I'm going to be chilling for the next little while, so if you have any recs on how I should kill all this time that I have, please let me know. Thanks. Bye," Kim concluded.

The post is captioned, "trying to stay positive through these moments so difficult. I have gone through so many waves of emotions I literally have a migraine. The only thing I can do is rest/do everything in my power to come back as soon as possible. thank you all for supporting me on this wild journey! will keep you posted :) p.s I think I am getting old".

The good news is that there's still time for Kim's shoulder to heal before the Olympics begin. Plus, snowboarders don't necessarily need perfect use of their shoulders.

