NFL star Myles Garrett kissing gf Chloe Kim has her dad cringing hilariously

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one sack away from tying the single-season NFL record of 22.5. While his play on the field is being talked about, so is off the field with a cringe-worthy moment with his girlfriend’s father.

The 29-year-old Garrett has been a bright spot for the 3-11 Browns and could win Defensive Player of the Year (He won it in 2023). With three games left, he has a chance to pass Michael Strahan when he played for the New York Giants, and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers for most sacks in a season.

He’s also have a big year in his personal life. Garrett and the two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Kim, 25, have been linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.

They even adorably raced each other on the football field.

For the November 25 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, she was seen supporting him in the crowd with her family next to her where the couple shared a sweet moment.

The video shows him kissing her, but just went viral after someone pointed out her dad Jong Jin Kim’s reaction to the kiss where he turns around and puts his hand on his forehead shaking his head.

Look at Chloe Kim’s dad’s reaction when her and Myles Garrett kiss 😭 pic.twitter.com/jdfDZUZh4A — Playoff Sports (@PlayoffSports_) December 16, 2025

Kim is Korean American and has South Korean immigrant parents. In the Korean culture public kissing is usually seen as a no-no. It’s seen as overly affectionate and can make others’ uncomfortable.

What was uncomfortable was Kim’s father’s reaction, though. Still, it’s hilarious.

It is also common among other Asian cultures, though, when it comes to public kissing. Just look at when Shohei Ohtani won the MVP and he kissed the dog instead of his wife’s Mamiko.

Either way, both that kiss and Garrett’s have now gone viral.

At least Garrett didn’t do it in his Halloween costume where he could’ve told her: “Hasta la vista, baby!”

