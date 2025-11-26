NFL star Myles Garrett, gold medalist Chloe Kim are dating indeed in adorable moment
So the most stealth NFL WAG finally revealed herself again.
While we credit Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld for intentionally staying out of the spotlight for most of her reigning NFL MVP husband's Buffalo Bills games, she apparently has nothing on two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.
RELATED: Josh Allen is much happier cuddling Hailee Steinfeld at Wyoming game than with Bills
After shockingly being photographed with Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, widely considered the best defensive player in the NFL by far, last spring in Japan at the, looks at notes, Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, the 25-year-old X Games dominator had fallen out of the prying eyes of rags like ours.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar makes statement with 'QB1' fit at son's Browns debut
Until tonight.
Again, like the previous sighting on a very public red carpet, Kim and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Garrett, 29, shared an adorable moment together before the Browns game on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, which they won 24-10 thanks to his ridiculous three-sack performance.
RELATED: Deion reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur's game
So Garrett and Kim are indeed an NFL power couple
"I got makeup on your jersey," Kim tells Garrett as they pose for a picture together with her entire family.
"I can't believe you," the six-time All-Pro adorably retorts.
We have to find out how they met, because we did not have this on our bingo card of the hottest new NFL WAG couple alongside the constant barrage of A-listers like global icon Taylor Swift, Steinfeld, and pop star Madison Beer. Sorry, country star Megan Moroney told us not to include her.
But honestly, this might be our favorite one. We love the stealth nature of their relationship, and then out of the blue, wham, we're taking photos with our entire family.
So does this mean next time we see them, Kim will be engaged? Just asking.
Garrett needs to return the favor
The funniest part has to be the height discrepancy — Garrett, even by NFL standards, is a 6-foot-4 mountain of a man, and Kim is listed at 5-foot-3. That feels generous.
However it came to be, it's awesome to see this heartwarming moment, and hopefully Garrett will return the favor to support Kim in Milan, Italy, for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are just around the corner, starting February 6.
The dates slightly conflict with with Super Bowl on February 8, but as Browns fans know, Garrett has nothing to worry about.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash