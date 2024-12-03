Chloe Kitts flexes South Carolina women's basketball national championship rings
The South Carolina women's basketball team is aiming for a repeat as national championships, and their 2024-25 campaign is off to a strong start.
Dawn Staley's Lady Gamecocks sit at 7-1 on the season and sit at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll.
This week, while their eyes are still on the future, the team received its reward for last season's effort with their icy national championship rings.
MORE: Chloe Kitts drops highly-anticipated South Carolina glam photos
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts shared a look at the rings on social media and the diamonds are shining bright.
Those are a thing of beauty and serve as a reminder to the team that hard work pays off.
Kitts is in her junior season at South Carolina and averages 10.9 points and 8 rebounds per game. She is playing a bigger role for the team than in her sophomore year where she averaged 9.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Kitts, who starred at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, was the No. 17 overall recruit in the Class of 2023. Along with her success at South Carolina, she helped USA basketball win gold in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and gold in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.
South Carolina will need Kitts and the rest of the squad to step up when they return to the court with a brutal two-game stretch coming up. On Thursday, December 6, the team will host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils, while Sunday, December 8, sends the Lady Gamecocks to Dallas where they will face Hailey Van Lith and the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs.
It will say a lot about where all of the teams stand as December kicks into full swing.
