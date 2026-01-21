Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Causes Stir in Bold Mirror Selfie Without 49ers RB
In this story:
The injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers had their NFL season come to a bitter end this past weekend, as they were dominated by their NFC West divisional rival Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round by a score of 41-6.
In hindsight, this season just was not meant to be for San Francisco. They have dealt with an absurd amount of injuries all year, and losing star tight end George Kittle to a torn Achilles tendon in the Wild Card Round was the last straw for the 49ers' offense.
RELATED: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia turns heads in full-length 49ers coat for Seahawks
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey wasn't able to get anything going, as he finished the game with 35 yards on 11 carries to go along with 5 catches for 39 yards in the air.
McCaffrey isn't to blame for his team coming up short. However, the 49ers' loss was still a tough pill to swallow for the team's fan base, especially because it's unclear if San Francisco's Super Bowl window has now closed.
RELATED: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia and Erin Andrews match fur fits at 49ers-Eagles
McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, brought their daughter, named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, to Seattle to watch the game in person. Therefore, she was surely just as heartbroken as everyone else about the loss.
Olivia Culpo turns heads with outfit after 49ers season ends
Culpo shared a heartfelt message about her husband's season in the wake of the loss to the Seahawks. However, it appears that Culpo's focus is now on enjoying the NFL offseason, either with or without McCaffrey.
Culpo shared several photos on her Instagram story on January 20. One of them was a mirror selfie of Culpo wearing an appealing floral outfit that's sure to catch attention.
McCaffrey is nowhere to be found in the photos. Yet, that's not to say that he might not be close by, and perhaps a picture of the two will surface at some point soon.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.