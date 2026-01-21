Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Causes Stir in Bold Mirror Selfie Without 49ers RB

The injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers had their NFL season come to a bitter end this past weekend, as they were dominated by their NFC West divisional rival Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round by a score of 41-6.

In hindsight, this season just was not meant to be for San Francisco. They have dealt with an absurd amount of injuries all year, and losing star tight end George Kittle to a torn Achilles tendon in the Wild Card Round was the last straw for the 49ers' offense.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled b y. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia turns heads in full-length 49ers coat for Seahawks

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey wasn't able to get anything going, as he finished the game with 35 yards on 11 carries to go along with 5 catches for 39 yards in the air.

McCaffrey isn't to blame for his team coming up short. However, the 49ers' loss was still a tough pill to swallow for the team's fan base, especially because it's unclear if San Francisco's Super Bowl window has now closed.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia and Erin Andrews match fur fits at 49ers-Eagles

McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, brought their daughter, named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, to Seattle to watch the game in person. Therefore, she was surely just as heartbroken as everyone else about the loss.

Olivia Culpo at the alice + olivia Presentation by Stacey Bendet during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Olivia Culpo turns heads with outfit after 49ers season ends

Culpo shared a heartfelt message about her husband's season in the wake of the loss to the Seahawks. However, it appears that Culpo's focus is now on enjoying the NFL offseason, either with or without McCaffrey.

Culpo shared several photos on her Instagram story on January 20. One of them was a mirror selfie of Culpo wearing an appealing floral outfit that's sure to catch attention.

Olivia Culpo's January 20 Instagram story. | Instagram/@oliviaculpo

McCaffrey is nowhere to be found in the photos. Yet, that's not to say that he might not be close by, and perhaps a picture of the two will surface at some point soon.

March 27, 2022, Beverly Hills, CA, USA: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. | IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama