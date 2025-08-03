Extremely fat James Harden is completely fake, and here’s the proof
While Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has gone viral this summer for his extreme body transformation looking like a whole new man with his weight loss, another LA All-Star in Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden is blowing up social media for looking extremely heavy. Except, it’s a hoax and other photos of Harden prove so.
The knock on Harden has always been he fizzles in the playoffs, but he’s resume speaks for itself. The 35 year old is an 11-time All-Star and former MVP. He’s entering his 17th season in the league.
A photo and video of an apparently extremely fat Harden — who was listed last season at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds — has blown up on social media.
RELATED: 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge makes skinny Luka Doncic look tiny in side-by-side photo
RELATED: LeBron James flexes working out at Clippers, not Lakers, facility in epic fail
Harden, who is on an Adidas tour in China while dropping some fire new kicks, is not looking like that, however. The proof exists in the actual recent photos of him.
This isn’t the first time fans have been fooled by Harden’s real physique: Last year it was a viral skinny Harden photo that had to be debunked.
Last season Harden averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Clippers fans can rest easy that he’s really not extremely fat right now.
