Extremely fat James Harden is completely fake, and here’s the proof

The Los Angeles Clippers star has gone viral for the wrong reasons on social media, but it’s all a hoax.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up prior to game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up prior to game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has gone viral this summer for his extreme body transformation looking like a whole new man with his weight loss, another LA All-Star in Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden is blowing up social media for looking extremely heavy. Except, it’s a hoax and other photos of Harden prove so.

The knock on Harden has always been he fizzles in the playoffs, but he’s resume speaks for itself. The 35 year old is an 11-time All-Star and former MVP. He’s entering his 17th season in the league.

A photo and video of an apparently extremely fat Harden — who was listed last season at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds — has blown up on social media.

Harden, who is on an Adidas tour in China while dropping some fire new kicks, is not looking like that, however. The proof exists in the actual recent photos of him.

James Harden
James Harden/Instagram

This isn’t the first time fans have been fooled by Harden’s real physique: Last year it was a viral skinny Harden photo that had to be debunked.

Last season Harden averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Clippers fans can rest easy that he’s really not extremely fat right now.

James Harde
Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

