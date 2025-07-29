6-foot-7 Aaron Judge makes skinny Luka Doncic look tiny in side-by-side photo
Aaron Judge is a large man no matter who he stands next to. When the New York Yankees slugger was side-by-side with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, he showed just how much bigger he looked than the NBA star.
At 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Judge could be a beast in basketball (or football). We’ve seen him tower over New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, and show off his incredible shoe size at the MLB All-Star Game festivities. He even looks comical walking his tiny dogs around New York City.
Luka is 6-foot-6 himself and was listed at 230 pounds last season, but has lost a ton of weight and looks completely shredded in his latest photos.
The 26-year-old Laker returned from his European summer and hit up the Bronx where he went to Yankee Stadium on Monday and met up with the 33-year-old two-time MLB MVP. The photo of the two of them together is epic as Judge even makes Doncic look small. Scroll through to see even more.
Both athletes are with Nike. Luka presented Judge with his upcoming sneaker Luka.77 “NY v NY”, while Judge gave Doncic a No. 77 Yankees jersey.
What an amazing moment in many for Doncic this summer that included posing with Michael Jordan and other basketball stars.
