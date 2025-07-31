LeBron James flexes working out at Clippers, not Lakers, facility in epic fail
LeBron James never does anything without an ulterior motive.
Is the four-time NBA champion and MVP trying to tell us he'd rather play for the old-man squad All-Star Los Angeles Clippers, most recently adding fellow 40-year-old buddy Chris Paul, instead of with his son Bronny, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers?
The 40-year-old NBA all-time leading scorer hilariously bragged about putting in the work at what is clearly the Clippers training facility for an Instagram post.
"Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑," James wrote for the caption. "We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."
That is also a Bryce James hoodie, his younger son, that he's sporting along with the Liverpool training pants, which King James has an ownership stake.
Rumors have been flying all summer that LeBron is not happy with his standing in LA on the last year of his opt-in player option at $52.6 million, especially now that Luka is clearly the team's centerpiece moving forward.
Now reports surfaced yesterday that James' bestie and business partner Maverick Carter is solidifying the Saudi PIF-backed rival basketball league that could use a few marquee names.
Whatever game LeBron is playing, the Lakers can't be ecstatic he's posting up at the Clippers facility.
