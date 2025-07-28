Lakers superstar Luka Doncic looks even more shredded in new photos
The summer of Luka Doncic’s transformation continues as new photos show how shredded he’s gotten.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar who was traded midseason from the Dallas Mavericks ended the season in the first-round of the playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves where he looked out of shape and gassed by the end.
The 26-year-old superstar has dedicated himself to a new diet and new workout routines with his new team and he looks like a completely different man, but is still casually draining insane shots.
RELATED: Skinny Luka Doncic seen partying with another NBA star in Greece amid Lakers drama
While there’s been some drama with team and other superstar LeBron James involving the future of the team, Luka has been focused on improving. He even appeared at Michael Jordan’s “Board of Greatness” event in Greece where he posed next to the NBA GOAT.
Now, in a photoshoot for Men’s Health, new pics of a skinny, yet shredded Doncic are on display. Scroll through to see just how much weight he’s lost.
RELATED: LeBron James hanging on yacht with Nikola Jokic’s agent raises eyebrows
Doncic told Men’s Health in a detailed article about his program, “Obviously, be the best that I can be, take care of myself,” he said. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”
Luka was listed at 230 pounds last season and still averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. What will he be at the star of the season?
It will no doubt be quite a bit different look from last season and Lakers fans should be excited while the rest of the league should be terrified.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip