Lakers superstar Luka Doncic looks even more shredded in new photos

The All-Star has been crushing It in the gym in the offseason.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The summer of Luka Doncic’s transformation continues as new photos show how shredded he’s gotten.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar who was traded midseason from the Dallas Mavericks ended the season in the first-round of the playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves where he looked out of shape and gassed by the end.

Luka Donci
Luka looked gassed vs. the Timberwolves / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old superstar has dedicated himself to a new diet and new workout routines with his new team and he looks like a completely different man, but is still casually draining insane shots.

While there’s been some drama with team and other superstar LeBron James involving the future of the team, Luka has been focused on improving. He even appeared at Michael Jordan’s “Board of Greatness” event in Greece where he posed next to the NBA GOAT.

Now, in a photoshoot for Men’s Health, new pics of a skinny, yet shredded Doncic are on display. Scroll through to see just how much weight he’s lost.

Doncic told Men’s Health in a detailed article about his program, “Obviously, be the best that I can be, take care of myself,” he said. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”

Luka was listed at 230 pounds last season and still averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. What will he be at the star of the season?

It will no doubt be quite a bit different look from last season and Lakers fans should be excited while the rest of the league should be terrified.

Luka Donci
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

