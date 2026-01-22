Cody Bellinger's Wife Chase Flaunts Three Words With His $162.5M Yankees Contract

The narrative around the New York Yankees' ongoing offseason in recent weeks had been that the club wasn't doing enough to improve its roster for the 2026 season.

The Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. This shows a regression from the 2024 season, where they advanced to the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge leads off first base against Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RELATED: Yankees star Anthony Volpe’s girlfriend Elle turns heads with beachside bikini shoot

The Yankees' front office remained patient at the start of the offseason and said they weren't rushing to make any moves. Then they lost relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to their cross-town rival Mets, which raised eyebrows.

All along, the best fit for New York seemed to be star free agent Cody Bellinger, who had a successful 2025 campaign with the team. But the Yankees made it clear that they weren't going to break the bank to sign him.

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases on October 5, 2025. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

RELATED: Bo Bichette's Rarely-Seen Wife Alexis in Spotlight After Mets Sign Prized Free Agent

Bellinger's team and the Yankees disagreed about how many years his contract should be, which spawned reports that the two sides weren't likely to reunite.

However, once all of Bellinger's other potential destinations signed other top stars, there was no clear other place for him to go. And on January 21, news broke that Bellinger signed a five-year, $162.5 million contract to remain in the Bronx.

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts at second base. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

RELATED: Aaron Judge, wife Samantha's drop never-seen extravagant wedding photos

Cody Bellinger's Wife Chase Reacts to Yankees Reunion

Cody is married to model Chase Carter Bellinger, and the couple has two children named Caiden and Cy together.

Chase Carter Bellinger. | Instagram/@lilbabycheezus

It appears that Chase is stoked about her husband returning to New York, as she made a post to her Instagram after Bellinger's deal was announced that showed him and their children watching fireworks at Yankee Stadium.

"We are so excited🫶🏽," the post was captioned.

She then reposted this to her Instagram story on January 21 with the caption, "New York baby 🫶🏽".

Chase Carter Bellinger's January 21 Instagram story. | Instagram/@lilbabycheezus

It will be interesting to see what Bellinger will make of the next five seasons with the Yankees.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama