Bo Bichette's Rarely-Seen Wife Alexis in Spotlight After Mets Sign Prized Free Agent
Entering this MLB offseason, former Toronto Blue Jays star infielder Bo Bichette was sure to be one of the most prized players on the market.
Bichette is coming off a 2025 regular season campaign where he hit .311 with an .840 OPS, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs. He was a pivotal part of Toronto making it to the World Series, hitting a staggering .348 with a .922 OPS in 23 at-bats in the playoffs before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
Bichette's market began heating up in 2026. And at one point, it seemed inevitable that he was going to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Things changed quickly after the New York Mets failed to sign Kyle Tucker in free agency and pivoted their efforts to Bichette. And this decision worked out, as Bichette took a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets.
Bichette's introductory press conference with New York occurred on January 21. And while it was interesting to hear the 27-year-old speak about his new club, a lot of the interest stemmed from his new wife, Alexis, making a rare public appearance.
Bo Bichette's Wife Alexis Turns Heads at Mets Press Conference
Bo and Alexis Bichette got married earlier this month after getting engaged last May. While neither of them has social media, several of Bichette's former teammates posted from the wedding.
Several photos of the happy couple have been posted on social media, with SNY publishing one of them in the Mets' dugout with the caption, "The Bichettes take in Citi Field!"
It will be interesting to see how Bichette fares in his first season in New York. At least he'll have a supportive wife by his side.
