Aaron Judge, wife Samantha's never-seen wedding photos drop before Yankees' Game 4

The New York superstar and his wife had a private ceremony in Hawaii in 2021.

Matt Ryan

New York Yankees pitcher Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.
New York Yankees pitcher Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha lead a pretty private life together despite the New York Yankees star being on the of the most recognizable athletes off the field. As of this writing, the 6-foot-7 superstar is still in the playoffs and the spotlight is on him again on Wednesday. Before the game, some never-before-seen photos of his wedding dropped.

Judge and Samantha Bracksieck met while in high school at Linden High School in California and then attended Fresno State University together.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge with wife Samantha Bracksieck / IMAGO / Cover-Images

RELATED: Aaron Judge's wife Samantha leaves rare comment for Yankees pitcher's big honor

Their daughter Nora Rose in January and like them has rarely been seen by the public. Judge’s $20k necklace he wears to games has a hidden Nora detail to it.

Speaken of hidden, the couple’s oceanside wedding in 2021 in Maui, Hawaii, was a private event. New photos of the beautiful event dropped nearly four years later before Game 4 of the American League Division Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

RELATED: Aaron Judge’s wife crushes Yankees All-Star in white dress in rare public appearance

Samantha absolutely crushed her dress while Judge’s suit was definitely “clean” as the post above says.

The three-time American League MVP — and likely four this season after leading MLB in batting average and belting 53 home runs — came through with a clutch three-run homer in Game 3 to bring the Yankees back from the dead in a comeback win. The Blue Jays lead the series to 2-1 heading into Wednesday night’s big game in the Bronx.

Judge hopes his offseason with Samantha, baby Nora, and his tiny dogs doesn’t start today.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge/Instagram

