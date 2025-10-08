Aaron Judge, wife Samantha's never-seen wedding photos drop before Yankees' Game 4
Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha lead a pretty private life together despite the New York Yankees star being on the of the most recognizable athletes off the field. As of this writing, the 6-foot-7 superstar is still in the playoffs and the spotlight is on him again on Wednesday. Before the game, some never-before-seen photos of his wedding dropped.
Judge and Samantha Bracksieck met while in high school at Linden High School in California and then attended Fresno State University together.
RELATED: Aaron Judge's wife Samantha leaves rare comment for Yankees pitcher's big honor
Their daughter Nora Rose in January and like them has rarely been seen by the public. Judge’s $20k necklace he wears to games has a hidden Nora detail to it.
Speaken of hidden, the couple’s oceanside wedding in 2021 in Maui, Hawaii, was a private event. New photos of the beautiful event dropped nearly four years later before Game 4 of the American League Division Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
RELATED: Aaron Judge’s wife crushes Yankees All-Star in white dress in rare public appearance
Samantha absolutely crushed her dress while Judge’s suit was definitely “clean” as the post above says.
The three-time American League MVP — and likely four this season after leading MLB in batting average and belting 53 home runs — came through with a clutch three-run homer in Game 3 to bring the Yankees back from the dead in a comeback win. The Blue Jays lead the series to 2-1 heading into Wednesday night’s big game in the Bronx.
Judge hopes his offseason with Samantha, baby Nora, and his tiny dogs doesn’t start today.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup